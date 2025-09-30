Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2025. Starting in January 2025, the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base began to withdraw its 24 A-10 aircraft, with completion expected by the end of fiscal year 2025. Additionally, Seventh Air Force F-16s are undergoing a series of avionics system upgrades, bringing the aircraft closer to fifth-generation capabilities as they increase both the survivability and accuracy of the weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9349513
|VIRIN:
|250429-F-TU760-1147
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
