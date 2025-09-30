Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2025. Starting in January 2025, the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base began to withdraw its 24 A-10 aircraft, with completion expected by the end of fiscal year 2025. Additionally, Seventh Air Force F-16s are undergoing a series of avionics system upgrades, bringing the aircraft closer to fifth-generation capabilities as they increase both the survivability and accuracy of the weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 9349513
    VIRIN: 250429-F-TU760-1147
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities
    Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51FW
    INDOPACOM
    25FS
    Osan Air Base
    PACAF
    25FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download