Osan Air Base Upgrading Air Combat Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation over Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2025. Starting in January 2025, the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base began to withdraw its 24 A-10 aircraft, with completion expected by the end of fiscal year 2025. Additionally, Seventh Air Force F-16s are undergoing a series of avionics system upgrades, bringing the aircraft closer to fifth-generation capabilities as they increase both the survivability and accuracy of the weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)