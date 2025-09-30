NBG Recognizes Domestic Violance Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 1, 2025) - U.S. Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer Capt. John Frye proclaimed the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) during a ceremony at base headquarters Oct. 1.



The DVAM campaign, “What’s Inside Matters” and “Pause” are focused on bringing attention to harmful behaviors and encourage help-seeking. DVAM encourages the military community to speak up and share information about preventing domestic abuse and supporting those have experienced it.



The Navy seeks to support victims with a clear message: If you are experiencing abuse in your relationships, you do not have to face it alone. Learn about your reporting options and services available through Family Advocacy Program (FAP) by calling (671) 333-2056 and ask to speak with a victim advocate, or contact the local domestic violence hotline at (671) 648-HOPE or (671) 477-5552.