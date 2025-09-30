Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBG Recognizes Domestic Violance Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6]

    NBG Recognizes Domestic Violance Awareness Month

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Valerie Lynn Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 1, 2025) - U.S. Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer Capt. John Frye proclaimed the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) during a ceremony at base headquarters Oct. 1.

    The DVAM campaign, “What’s Inside Matters” and “Pause” are focused on bringing attention to harmful behaviors and encourage help-seeking. DVAM encourages the military community to speak up and share information about preventing domestic abuse and supporting those have experienced it.

    The Navy seeks to support victims with a clear message: If you are experiencing abuse in your relationships, you do not have to face it alone. Learn about your reporting options and services available through Family Advocacy Program (FAP) by calling (671) 333-2056 and ask to speak with a victim advocate, or contact the local domestic violence hotline at (671) 648-HOPE or (671) 477-5552.

    This work, NBG Recognizes Domestic Violance Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6], by Valerie Lynn Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

