    Civil Engineering Officers Gather to Learn About Structural Elements of Construction [Image 3 of 3]

    Civil Engineering Officers Gather to Learn About Structural Elements of Construction

    GUAM

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Junior officers with the Officer in Charge of Construction gather around steel elements during a learning tour of a new construction site on Camp Blaz in September.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 23:37
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Engineering Officers Gather to Learn About Structural Elements of Construction [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    steel, construction, boots, OICC MCM, Civil Engineering Corps

