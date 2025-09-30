In September, construction crews could be seen measuring and placing rebar for a project that had recently begun work on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 23:37
|Photo ID:
|9349428
|VIRIN:
|250925-O-CM160-2684
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Crews Measure for Rebar on the site of a New Project on Camp Blaz [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.