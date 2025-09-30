Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Crews Measure for Rebar on the site of a New Project on Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 3]

    Construction Crews Measure for Rebar on the site of a New Project on Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    In September, construction crews could be seen measuring and placing rebar for a project that had recently begun work on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 23:37
    Photo ID: 9349428
    VIRIN: 250925-O-CM160-2684
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Crews Measure for Rebar on the site of a New Project on Camp Blaz [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

