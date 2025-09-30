Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Medical Group hosts 2025 flu line [Image 1 of 3]

    15th Medical Group hosts 2025 flu line

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Airmen wait in line to receive their 2025 influenza vaccination at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2025. The 15th Medical Group ensures the medical readiness of Airmen stationed on the island of Oahu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9349209
    VIRIN: 250930-F-JA727-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    vaccine
    15 MDG

