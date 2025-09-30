15th Medical Group hosts 2025 flu line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Lakiyah Johnson, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, administers an influenza vaccination at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2025. The 15th Medical Group ensures the medical readiness of Airmen stationed on the island of Oahu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)