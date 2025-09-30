Airman Lakiyah Johnson, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, administers an influenza vaccination at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2025. The 15th Medical Group ensures the medical readiness of Airmen stationed on the island of Oahu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9349211
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-JA727-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|918.27 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Medical Group hosts 2025 flu line [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.