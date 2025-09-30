TACOM Hall of Fame inductee reflects on ANAD career

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, Nathan Hill, served as civilian executive assistant to the commander at Anniston Army Depot, Ala. The TACOM Hall of Fame acknowledges employees who have exemplified commitment to excellence and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)