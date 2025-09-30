Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOM Hall of Fame inductee reflects on ANAD career [Image 1 of 2]

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot           

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, Nathan Hill, served as civilian executive assistant to the commander at Anniston Army Depot, Ala. The TACOM Hall of Fame acknowledges employees who have exemplified commitment to excellence and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 9349080
    VIRIN: 250929-A-SH847-1405
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 744.38 KB
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
    #TeamANAD #TACOM

