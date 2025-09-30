Maj. Gen. Roy E. Beauchamp, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), presents a framed TACOM crest to Nathan Hill, Anniston Army Depot's (ANAD) civilian executive assistant, during a change of management ceremony Oct 1, 1998. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)
TACOM Hall of Fame inductee reflects on ANAD career
