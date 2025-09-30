Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOM Hall of Fame inductee reflects on ANAD career [Image 2 of 2]

    TACOM Hall of Fame inductee reflects on ANAD career

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.1988

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot           

    Maj. Gen. Roy E. Beauchamp, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), presents a framed TACOM crest to Nathan Hill, Anniston Army Depot's (ANAD) civilian executive assistant, during a change of management ceremony Oct 1, 1998. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

    Date Taken: 10.01.1988
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US
    This work, TACOM Hall of Fame inductee reflects on ANAD career [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamANAD #TACOM

