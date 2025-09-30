Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Kuan C. Huang, a senior drill instructor with Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, gives a senior drill instructor speech to recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California. Huang is now a communications chief with United States Marine Corps Forces Korea and was recently recognized by the Camp Humphreys Army Education Center during the Joint College Recognition Ceremony for his recent college graduation alongside other service members and civilians. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. (Courtesy photo).