    Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving [Image 2 of 2]

    Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Kuan C. Huang, a senior drill instructor with Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, gives a senior drill instructor speech to recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California. Huang is now a communications chief with United States Marine Corps Forces Korea and was recently recognized by the Camp Humphreys Army Education Center during the Joint College Recognition Ceremony for his recent college graduation alongside other service members and civilians. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. (Courtesy photo).

    TAGS

    MARFORK
    ROKMC
    Marines
    Education
    Korea
    USMC

