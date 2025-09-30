Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Kuan C. Huang, a communications chief with United States Marine Corps Forces Korea, poses for a photo with his family following a graduation ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The Camp Humphreys Army Education Center hosted the Joint College Recognition Ceremony to congratulate service members and civilians on their completion of college programs. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command.