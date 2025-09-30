Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving [Image 1 of 2]

    Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Kuan C. Huang, a communications chief with United States Marine Corps Forces Korea, poses for a photo with his family following a graduation ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The Camp Humphreys Army Education Center hosted the Joint College Recognition Ceremony to congratulate service members and civilians on their completion of college programs. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 21:48
    Photo ID: 9349060
    VIRIN: 250925-M-HJ365-7718
    Resolution: 1290x1720
    Size: 485.76 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving
    Marines in Uniform, Students at Heart: Earning a Degree While Serving

    MARFORK
    ROKMC
    Marines
    Education
    Korea
    USMC

