Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling

    OAK HARBOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buffalo District Biologist's Rebecca Cash, Allison Stefanelli and Jen Brancho, were collecting samples of the aquatic invasive species, European Frogbit, that will be sent to the U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development Center (ERDC), Oak Harbor, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2025.
    The team at ERDC will use the samples to better understand the life stages and surrounding habitat to learn how to better manage the invasive species. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 9348819
    VIRIN: 250929-A-VR700-1010
    Resolution: 5272x3662
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invasive European Frogbit Sampling [Image 6 of 6], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling
    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling
    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling
    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling
    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling
    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download