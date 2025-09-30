Invasive European Frogbit Sampling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Buffalo District Biologist's Rebecca Cash, Allison Stefanelli and Jen Brancho, were collecting samples of the aquatic invasive species, European Frogbit, that will be sent to the U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development Center (ERDC), Oak Harbor, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2025.

The team at ERDC will use the samples to better understand the life stages and surrounding habitat to learn how to better manage the invasive species. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)