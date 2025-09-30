U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Capri Vasquez, first sergeant for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, reflects at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. Vasquez advocated for suicide prevention after having both a personal and professional experience in intervening in suicide attempts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9347652
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-OU358-8308
|Resolution:
|5627x3744
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.