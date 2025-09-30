Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Capri Vasquez, first sergeant for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, reflects at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. Vasquez advocated for suicide prevention after having both a personal and professional experience in intervening in suicide attempts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)