    Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness [Image 3 of 3]

    Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Capri Vasquez, first sergeant for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, reflects at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. Vasquez advocated for suicide prevention after having both a personal and professional experience in intervening in suicide attempts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 9347652
    VIRIN: 250910-F-OU358-8308
    Resolution: 5627x3744
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

