Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Capri Vasquez, first sergeant for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir, poses with a uniform honoring her fallen Airman at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. Her Airman died by suicide on November 18, 2021 and this photoshoot was conducted in honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which has been observed each September since 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 9347644
    VIRIN: 250910-F-OU358-1218
    Resolution: 2597x3903
    Size: 968.33 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness
    Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness
    Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download