Resilience in uniform: A first sergeant’s journey with suicide prevention and awareness

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Capri Vasquez, first sergeant for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir, poses with a uniform honoring her fallen Airman at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. Her Airman died by suicide on November 18, 2021 and this photoshoot was conducted in honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which has been observed each September since 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)
