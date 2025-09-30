Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS BLUE RIDGE HOLDS SHIP TOURS IN BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA [Image 6 of 8]

    USS BLUE RIDGE HOLDS SHIP TOURS IN BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Craft 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA (Sept. 28, 2025) – Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeremy Graham speaks to guests during a ship tour during a routine port visit to Busan, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

    This work, USS BLUE RIDGE HOLDS SHIP TOURS IN BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

