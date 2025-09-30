USS BLUE RIDGE HOLDS SHIP TOURS IN BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA (Sept. 28, 2025) – A Republic of Korea Navy Sailor looks through “Big Eyes” binoculars during a ship tour during a routine port visit to Busan, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)