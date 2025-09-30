USS BLUE RIDGE HOLDS SHIP TOURS IN BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA (Sept. 28, 2025) – A Republic of Korea Navy Sailor looks through “Big Eyes” binoculars during a ship tour during a routine port visit to Busan, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9347332
|VIRIN:
|250928-N-ZU848-1124
|Resolution:
|6942x4628
|Size:
|929.6 KB
|Location:
|BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
