    25 Years Strong: Hawai‘i Guard and Philippines Celebrate Enduring Partnership [Image 2 of 2]

    25 Years Strong: Hawai‘i Guard and Philippines Celebrate Enduring Partnership

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, adjutant general of the State of Hawai‘i, presents a token of appreciation to Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Rey Alemania, Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Sustainment Command commander, at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines, Sept. 24, 2025. The presentation recognized 25 years of partnership between the Hawai‘i National Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines under the State Partnership Program, the Indo-Pacific’s longest-running partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9347177
    VIRIN: 250924-Z-RV808-6983
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25 Years Strong: Hawai‘i Guard and Philippines Celebrate Enduring Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HING
    IndoPacific
    GUNG
    StrongerTogether
    SPP25

