25 Years Strong: Hawai‘i Guard and Philippines Celebrate Enduring Partnership

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, adjutant general of the State of Hawai‘i, presents a token of appreciation to Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Rey Alemania, Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Sustainment Command commander, at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines, Sept. 24, 2025. The presentation recognized 25 years of partnership between the Hawai‘i National Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines under the State Partnership Program, the Indo-Pacific’s longest-running partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
