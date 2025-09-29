Hawai‘i National Guard State Partnership Program leaders meet with Philippine Air Force Reservist Col. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao during the 25th anniversary celebration of the State Partnership Program at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Sept. 25, 2025. The event highlighted the enduring bond between the Hawai‘i National Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines, marking 25 years as the Indo-Pacific’s longest-running State Partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9347176
|VIRIN:
|250925-Z-RV808-7853
|Resolution:
|6639x4426
|Size:
|17.3 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
25 Years Strong: Hawai'i Guard and Philippines Celebrate Enduring Partnership
