    25 Years Strong: Hawai‘i Guard and Philippines Celebrate Enduring Partnership [Image 1 of 2]

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawai‘i National Guard State Partnership Program leaders meet with Philippine Air Force Reservist Col. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao during the 25th anniversary celebration of the State Partnership Program at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Sept. 25, 2025. The event highlighted the enduring bond between the Hawai‘i National Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines, marking 25 years as the Indo-Pacific’s longest-running State Partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-RV808-7853
    HING
    IndoPacific
    GUNG
    StrongerTogether
    SPP25

