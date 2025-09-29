Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C7F Attends Republic of Korea Navy Fleet Review Closing Ceremony

    C7F Attends Republic of Korea Navy Fleet Review Closing Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    BUSAN, South Korea (Sept. 27, 2025) Adm. Kang Dong-gil, Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Chief of Naval Operations, center, speaks with Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, during the ROKN Fleet Review closing ceremony aboard the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) crew are in Busan, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 01:31
    Photo ID: 9346909
    VIRIN: 250927-N-FA353-1075
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, C7F Attends Republic of Korea Navy Fleet Review Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

