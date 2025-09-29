C7F Attends Republic of Korea Navy Fleet Review Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, South Korea (Sept. 27, 2025) Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center, speaks with Capt. Jang Wook, left, during the Republic of Korea Navy Fleet Review closing ceremony aboard the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) crew are in Busan, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)