    2025 All Services Combative Tournament in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8]

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. service members from across the Department of War weigh in for the All Services Combative Tournament at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2025. The two-day tournament will determine which branch has the best warfighters in the Indo-Pacific. The competition will showcase readiness, lethality, and close-quarters combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:54
    Photo ID: 9346733
    VIRIN: 250929-A-CJ630-2031
    Resolution: 7420x4949
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    This work, 2025 All Services Combative Tournament in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25thID
    25th Infantry Division
    AllServiceCombatives2025

