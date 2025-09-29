2025 All Services Combative Tournament in Hawaii

U.S. service members from across the Department of War weigh in for the All Services Combative Tournament at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2025. The two-day tournament will determine which branch has the best warfighters in the Indo-Pacific. The competition will showcase readiness, lethality, and close-quarters combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 22:54
|Photo ID:
|9346727
|VIRIN:
|250929-A-CJ630-1371
|Resolution:
|7313x4878
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
