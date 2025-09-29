U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Visit Library

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier reads a book during a visit to a public library in New York City on July 10, 2025. This image is a product of the U.S. Army Reserve Digital Media Library, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the Soldier experience.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sergeant Emilie Lenglain/Released)