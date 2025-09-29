Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Visit Library [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Visit Library

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier reads a book during a visit to a public library in New York City on July 10, 2025. This image is a product of the U.S. Army Reserve Digital Media Library, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the Soldier experience.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sergeant Emilie Lenglain/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:52
    Photo ID: 9346716
    VIRIN: 250710-A-KC361-1014
    Resolution: 4715x3180
    Size: 18.01 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Visit Library [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

