    Colonel Davis Presents Awards to NAF Atsugi Security Force [Image 4 of 10]

    Colonel Davis Presents Awards to NAF Atsugi Security Force

    JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2025) - US Army Garrison Japan Commander, Col. Erik Davis, gives a certificate of appreciation to a US Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Forces for the support of Camp Zama’s Independence Day ceremony. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

