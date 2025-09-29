Colonel Davis Presents Awards to NAF Atsugi Security Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2025) - Capt. Nicolas Leclerc (2nd from right), the commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Command Master Chief Leonard Anderson (right), and US Army Garrison Japan Commander, Col. Erik Davis (Left), pose for a group photo with sailors assigned to NAF Atsugi’s Security Forces for the support of Camp Zama’s Independence Day ceremony. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)