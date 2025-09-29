Soldier Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. William Hodgins, of the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, consistently demonstrates exceptional moral integrity, accountability and an unwavering commitment to duty. During his service in Washington, D.C., he has upheld the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct, consistently placing the needs of others above his personal interests. His proactive engagement and support for the Metropolitan Police Department highlight a strong sense of civic responsibility and a deep commitment to fostering cooperation between military and civilian law enforcement.



Notably, Hodgins provided compassionate assistance during a sensitive incident involving an abandoned 13-month-old child, offering both emotional support and practical care until authorities arrived. His actions reflected a high degree of empathy and humanity, reinforcing his dedication to protecting and serving the most vulnerable. In critical situations, Hodgins has reliably stepped forward, assisting with competence and compassion. His actions have earned the respect and admiration of peers, leadership and local authorities alike. He exemplifies the core values of military service and continues to be a model of integrity and selfless service in support of the greater good.



Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizes soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. for outstanding performance in the community at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Sept. 25, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)