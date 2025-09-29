Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, National Guard Bureau, Recognizes Soldiers Deployed to Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizes soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. for outstanding performance in the community, at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Sept. 25, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)