Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizes soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. for outstanding performance in the community, at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Sept. 25, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9346473
|VIRIN:
|250925-Z-GQ603-7709
|Resolution:
|6071x4209
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, National Guard Bureau, Recognizes Soldiers Deployed to Washington, D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.