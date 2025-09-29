Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, National Guard Bureau, Recognizes Soldiers Deployed to Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 6]

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, National Guard Bureau, Recognizes Soldiers Deployed to Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizes soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. for outstanding performance in the community, at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Sept. 25, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 9346473
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-GQ603-7709
    Resolution: 6071x4209
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, National Guard Bureau, Recognizes Soldiers Deployed to Washington, D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

