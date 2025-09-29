Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 09.29.2025 18:04 Photo ID: 9346434 VIRIN: 250808-D-A3547-7947 Resolution: 3004x3887 Size: 2.07 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brigadier General Linda J. Riedel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.