Employees of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Hawthorne Detachment and members of the operating contractor for Hawthorne Army Depot, pose in front of a mock submarine torpedo tube prototype. The U.S. Department of Defense donated the tube, originally built for a proposed submarine upgrade, to the museum. Left to right: Dakota Baker, Garth Price, Mike Legg, Paul Trujillo, Carlos Isom, Tevis Jones, and Brodie MacPherson. (U.S. Navy photo by Tony Hughes/Released)
|07.16.2025
|09.29.2025 13:00
|9345606
|250716-N-VX206-1003
|2016x1134
|572.78 KB
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
NUWC Division, Keyport donates mock torpedo launch tube to Hawthorne Ordnance Museum
