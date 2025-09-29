NUWC Division, Keyport donates mock torpedo launch tube to Hawthorne Ordnance Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Employees of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Hawthorne Detachment and members of the operating contractor for Hawthorne Army Depot, pose in front of a mock submarine torpedo tube prototype. The U.S. Department of Defense donated the tube, originally built for a proposed submarine upgrade, to the museum. Left to right: Dakota Baker, Garth Price, Mike Legg, Paul Trujillo, Carlos Isom, Tevis Jones, and Brodie MacPherson. (U.S. Navy photo by Tony Hughes/Released)