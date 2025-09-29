Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division, Keyport donates mock torpedo launch tube to Hawthorne Ordnance Museum [Image 3 of 4]

    NUWC Division, Keyport donates mock torpedo launch tube to Hawthorne Ordnance Museum

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    A team lowers a mock torpedo tube prototype onto a flatbed truck for transport to the Hawthorne Ordnance Museum in Hawthorne, Nevada. The U.S. Department of Defense donated the tube, originally built for a proposed submarine upgrade, to the museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Tony Hughes/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 9345600
    VIRIN: 250716-N-VX206-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    keyport
    donation
    hawthorne ordnance museum

