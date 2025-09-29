USAFA Gene Miranda Falcon Golf Invitational 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Ben Zeiler drives the ball during the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational at the Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Sept. 19, 2025. The tournament is named after retired Air Force Lt. Col. Gene Miranda to honor him for being the coach who headed up the Air Force Academy program for 25 years. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 11:54
|Photo ID:
|9345468
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-HI801-1050
|Resolution:
|4423x2949
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
