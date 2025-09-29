Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Gene Miranda Falcon Golf Invitational 2025 [Image 2 of 8]

    USAFA Gene Miranda Falcon Golf Invitational 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Bill Evans 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Jackson Scaletta chips the ball during the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational at the Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Sept. 19, 2025. The tournament is named after retired Air Force Lt. Col. Gene Miranda to honor him for being the coach who headed up the Air Force Academy program for 25 years. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:54
    VIRIN: 250919-F-HI801-1076
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Athletics
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Golf
    Air Force Academy
    Falcons

