    Steel at Sea, Resolve on Shore: Reserves Brace for Global Demands [Image 4 of 4]

    Steel at Sea, Resolve on Shore: Reserves Brace for Global Demands

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey Gray 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    250925-N-SI684-004 – Great Lakes, Ill. (Sept. 25, 2025) – Pointing to recent combat in the Red Sea, Master Chief Petty Officer Robert W. Lyons, Command Master Chief, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, declared that the young Sailors facing live fire now are the ones who will carry the nation through the narrowing “Davidson Window”. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:49
    Photo ID: 9345433
    VIRIN: 250925-N-SI684-6077
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 14.03 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Steel at Sea, Resolve on Shore: Reserves Brace for Global Demands [Image 4 of 4], by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

