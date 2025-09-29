Steel at Sea, Resolve on Shore: Reserves Brace for Global Demands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-N-SI684-004 – Great Lakes, Ill. (Sept. 25, 2025) – Pointing to recent combat in the Red Sea, Master Chief Petty Officer Robert W. Lyons, Command Master Chief, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, declared that the young Sailors facing live fire now are the ones who will carry the nation through the narrowing “Davidson Window”. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)