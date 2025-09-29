13th Armored Corps celebrates their 60th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, participated in various events to highlight their physical fitness and build esprit de corps in a competition that consisted of various sports battling it out for the commander’s cup. The competition consisted of football, soccer, volleyball, and various activities ranked for points to determine the overall winning teams. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)