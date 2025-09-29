Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Armored Corps celebrates their 60th Birthday [Image 16 of 27]

    13th Armored Corps celebrates their 60th Birthday

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, participated in various events to highlight their physical fitness and build esprit de corps in a competition that consisted of various sports battling it out for the commander’s cup. The competition consisted of football, soccer, volleyball, and various activities ranked for points to determine the overall winning teams. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tanner Dibble) U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, participated in various events to highlight their physical fitness and build esprit de corps in a competition that consisted of various sports battling it out for the commander’s cup. The competition consisted of football, soccer, volleyball, and various activities ranked for points to determine the overall winning teams. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 10:12
    Photo ID: 9345218
    VIRIN: 250917-A-FG676-1541
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 13th Armored Corps celebrates their 60th Birthday [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volleyball
    BirthdayWeek
    Running
    fitness
    sports

