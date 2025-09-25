Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Railguner Thunder II [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Railguner Thunder II

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a night live fire with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during Railgunner Thunder II in Grafenwöhr Training Area, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani)

    Railgunner Thunder II is a brigade Field Training Exercise (FTX) that focuses on battery/company external evaluations to build unit proficiency, validate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), test innovation projects and exercise multi-echelon live fire operations in an austere environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 06:51
    Photo ID: 9344967
    VIRIN: 250917-A-FV695-4038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Railguner Thunder II [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II
    Railguner Thunder II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLRS
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    Sword Of Freedom
    It Will Be Done
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download