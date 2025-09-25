Railguner Thunder II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a night live fire with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during Railgunner Thunder II in Grafenwöhr Training Area, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani)



Railgunner Thunder II is a brigade Field Training Exercise (FTX) that focuses on battery/company external evaluations to build unit proficiency, validate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), test innovation projects and exercise multi-echelon live fire operations in an austere environment.