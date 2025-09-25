A U.S. Soldier assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade packs up an OE-254 during Railgunner Thunder II in Grafenwöhr Training Area, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani)
Railgunner Thunder II is a brigade Field Training Exercise (FTX) that focuses on battery/company external evaluations to build unit proficiency, validate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), test innovation projects and exercise multi-echelon live fire operations in an austere environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 06:51
|Photo ID:
|9344955
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-FV695-5062
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Railguner Thunder II [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.