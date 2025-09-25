Railguner Thunder II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade packs up an OE-254 during Railgunner Thunder II in Grafenwöhr Training Area, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani)



Railgunner Thunder II is a brigade Field Training Exercise (FTX) that focuses on battery/company external evaluations to build unit proficiency, validate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), test innovation projects and exercise multi-echelon live fire operations in an austere environment.