Combat Information Center Exercise aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

250907-N-JJ672-1061

TOKYO BAY, Japan (Sept. 7, 2025) – Lt. Michael Tortorich, left, and Operations Specialist 1st Class Zachary Strong, right, prepare for a combat systems training team exercise in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Sept. 7, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)