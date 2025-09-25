Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Information Center Exercise aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 1 of 3]

    Combat Information Center Exercise aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    TOKYO BAY, JAPAN

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250907-N-JJ672-1043
    TOKYO BAY, Japan (Sept. 7, 2025) – Operations Specialist Seaman Ruth Pereyra stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Sept. 7, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    CIC
    USS Dewey
    DESRON 15
    watchstanding
    training
    combat

