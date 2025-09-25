Combat Information Center Exercise aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250907-N-JJ672-1043

TOKYO BAY, Japan (Sept. 7, 2025) – Operations Specialist Seaman Ruth Pereyra stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Sept. 7, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)