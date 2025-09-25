U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Coast Guard small boat crews assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB-201) conduct maintenance on a green channel marker buoy with divers from U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific outside of the Honolulu harbor entrance in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sep. 25, 2025. Coast Guard divers often assist other Coast Guard units that support the aids to navigation mission, diving down to inspect or replace the chain, assist with positioning buoys and more. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)