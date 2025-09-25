Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Two U.S. Coast Guard small boat crews assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB-201) conduct maintenance on a green channel marker buoy with divers from U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific outside of the Honolulu harbor entrance in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sep. 25, 2025. Coast Guard divers often assist other Coast Guard units that support the aids to navigation mission, diving down to inspect or replace the chain, assist with positioning buoys and more. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 21:05
    Photo ID: 9344661
    VIRIN: 250925-G-OX937-1014
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 924.8 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
