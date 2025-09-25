Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB-201) deck department members pose for a photo while conducting maintenance on a channel marker buoys outside of the Honolulu harbor entrance in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sep. 25, 2025. The deck department on Juniper performs a variety of tasks including rigging, handling, and maintaining buoys and their moorings, using the cutter's main crane to move them on and off the ship, cleaning them, and replacing them as part of the aids to navigation mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 21:05
    Photo ID: 9344652
    VIRIN: 250925-G-OX937-1019
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 740.5 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG, CGC Juniper, Buoy Tender, Aids to Navigation, Hawaii, Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download