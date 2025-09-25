U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper conducts maintenance on channel buoys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB-201) deck department members pose for a photo while conducting maintenance on a channel marker buoys outside of the Honolulu harbor entrance in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sep. 25, 2025. The deck department on Juniper performs a variety of tasks including rigging, handling, and maintaining buoys and their moorings, using the cutter's main crane to move them on and off the ship, cleaning them, and replacing them as part of the aids to navigation mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)