America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-22 Raptor Flight Demo

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration alongside a P-38 Lightning during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at Air Shows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)