Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-22 Raptor Flight Demo [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-22 Raptor Flight Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at Air Shows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 19:38
    Photo ID: 9344568
    VIRIN: 250928-M-KI463-1230
    Resolution: 3106x2071
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-22 Raptor Flight Demo [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-22 Raptor Flight Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-22 Raptor Flight Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-22 Raptor Flight Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    3rd MAW
    MCAS Miramar Air Show
    Flight Demo
    Marines
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download