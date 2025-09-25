America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: F-35B Lightning II Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The F-35B Lightning IIs are flown by aviators with VMFAT-502 and are designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with their short take off and vertical landing capabilities. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Johnson Truong)