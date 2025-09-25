U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, fast rope from UH-1Y Venom helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Johnson Truong)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9344550
|VIRIN:
|250928-M-M0241-1005
|Resolution:
|3540x2360
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.