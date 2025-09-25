186 ARW Deployers Return to Key Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

186th Air Refueling Wing Airmen reunite with their families after returning home from a deployment at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Mississippi, September 28, 2025. The Airmen returned from the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) region, where they proudly served in delivering vital aerial refueling support that enhanced joint force operations and extended global reach. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Justin Brown)