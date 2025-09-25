Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    186 ARW Deployers Return to Key Field [Image 2 of 9]

    186 ARW Deployers Return to Key Field

    MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Brown 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    186th Air Refueling Wing Airmen Reunite with their families after returning from a deployment at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Mississippi, September 28, 2025. The Airmen returned from the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) region, where they proudly served in delivering vital aerial refueling support that enhanced joint force operations and extended global reach. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Justin Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 13:12
    Photo ID: 9344350
    VIRIN: 240101-F-UF579-9528
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 186 ARW Deployers Return to Key Field [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    186 ARW Deployers Return to Key Field

